Building a custom gaming PC can be a rewarding experience, but who the heck has the time or patience for that? B&H Photo has a selection of great pre-built rigs that are ready to go right out of the box.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is now available for $1,750 — a massive $850 discount from its original $2,600 price.

Built for performance and modern gaming, the Legion Tower 5i is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor capable of speeds up to 5.2 GHz. Graphics are driven by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, equipped with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Expect stunning ray-traced visuals, DLSS-enhanced frame rates, and smooth gameplay across demanding modern titles.

With 32GB of blazing-fast 5600 MT/s DDR5 RAM and a spacious 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, load times are lightning quick and multitasking feels effortless. You'll have plenty of space to store your games without having to juggle deletions to make room for newer releases constantly.

Connectivity is equally robust, offering 2.5 GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple USB-C and USB-A ports.

At $850 off, it’s a premium gaming powerhouse at a far more accessible price.