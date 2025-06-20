Online threats have become a daily concern for many people. Malware, phishing links, unsafe downloads, and identity theft attempts can all target personal devices, often without obvious warning signs. A single compromised password or malicious file can expose sensitive information, making reliable security tools an important part of staying safe online.

The McAfee Total Protection 1-Device, 1-Year subscription is currently 85% off, offering a budget-friendly way to add multiple layers of digital protection to a computer or mobile device.

The software includes AI-powered antivirus protection that scans for viruses, malware, and suspicious activity in real time. Built-in web protection helps block dangerous websites and unsafe downloads before they can reach your device, while a firewall adds another barrier against unauthorized network access.

Privacy and identity tools are also part of the package. Dark web and identity monitoring alerts you if your personal information appears in risky places online. A password manager securely stores login details, making it easier to use stronger, unique passwords across accounts.

Another standout feature is Protection Score, which evaluates your overall security setup and provides personalized guidance to help strengthen weak spots.

The subscription also includes a VPN for safer browsing and banking, along with ransomware protection designed to guard important files from attacks. Together, the features create a comprehensive layer of protection for everyday digital life.