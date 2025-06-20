Kate Spade Outlet’s Fall Event Takes Up to 70% Off, Plus Some Scary Good Extra Savings

Ready to buy a new purse? Maybe a new wallet? Kate Spade has your back, particularly the Kate Spade Outlet. It launched a massive new sale that takes up to 70% off handbags, wallets, jewelry, and more, with an extra 20% off already discounted prices. Even better, you can get $25 off orders of $150 or more, making this one of the most stacked Kate Spade Outlet promotions we’ve seen.

Kate Spade handbags have been a long-time holiday favorite for a reason. They strike the perfect balance of playful and polished, with clean silhouettes, structured shapes, and subtle details that never feel overdone.

The outlet event includes classic styles like the Knott and the Staci, along with seasonal colors and prints that bring a fresh twist to familiar designs. If you prefer something versatile, the neutral totes and crossbodies are awesome that can go with all your outfits. For anyone who likes a little personality in their accessories, Kate Spade is the place to be.

Wallets are another smart buy during this event. Kate Spade’s small leather gifts like wallets and the like give you attractive card slots and other leather goods at an affordable price if you don't want to buy an entire purse.

Looking for some jewelry? You can snatch that up too. Just check out all the sale prices and add to your cart as usual.

Kate Spade Outlet’s sale just started, and to recap you can score savings of up to 70% off, an extra 20% off, and $25 off orders of $150 or more. It’s a great opportunity to score some seriously timeless, well-made pieces before the holiday rush begins. Anyone would be glad to get a Kate Spade gift, so make sure you can give it this year!