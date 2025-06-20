Score a 65-Inch Samsung QLED TV for Nearly $1,000 Off Right Now and Level Up Your TV-Watching Experience

Looking to buy a new TV? The Samsung 65" Class Neo LED QN1EF TV is one of the best options out there right now, and it's built to make movies, shows, and sports look crisp and vivid in a living room setup. If you're ready to empty your wallet, now's the time to pounce on this particular model at Samsung, where you can save some significant cash on it.

The 65 -inch screen offers a large and in-charge screen that's all about the picture quality. It focuses on bright highlights, deep shadows, and smooth motion, which helps everything from nature docs to game nights look clean and detailed. Setup takes only a few minutes. And honestly, you can be watching your favorite apps shortly after unboxing.

If you're a gamer, you'll especially appreciate quick response and a dedicated game mode that reduces input lag. That means your button presses feel snappy during racers, shooters, and platformers. The large screen makes split screen play more comfortable, and the motion handling keeps fast camera pans from turning into a smear. If you have a next gen console, you can plug it in and enjoy a sharp, responsive picture that brings out textures and effects.

Everyday use is simple. Voice search helps you find shows without typing. You can connect a soundbar with a single cable if you want more punch, or stick with the built in speakers for casual viewing. The slender profile looks tidy on a stand and cleaner on a wall mount. Cable management helps reduce clutter so your setup looks neat.

There's really nothing to lose with this TV, so be sure to snag it while you still can at this price.