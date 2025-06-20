Lovehoney Holiday Deals Bring Up to 70% Off, Plus an Extra 10% With Our Promo Code

Looking to stock up on some new toys this holiday season? Lovehoney has several major promotions running at the same time, and this is one of the easiest chances of the year to save across almost every category on the site. Whether you’re shopping early for Christmas, looking for stocking fillers, or planning ahead for the New Year, there are deals stacked through the holiday season.

The biggest event is the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, which offers up to 70 percent off a wide range of products through December 8. That includes some of Lovehoney’s hero items like the Magic Wand, the Lovehoney Rose, the Blowmotion Masturbator, and the Lovehoney Advent Calendar. And yes, you can stack the promo code we're offering with the sale going on for Black Friday, so you can save even more money.

If you’ve been waiting to grab a few popular pieces or stock up on favorites while prices are low, this is the best time to browse. .

There’s also a full Christmas section live right now, and it runs through December 23. This part of the sale focuses more on gifting. You’ll find couples kits, seasonal lingerie, Christmas costumes, top seller toys, and smaller items that work well as stocking fillers.

What can we say? It's a good moment to shop Christmas items, grab best sellers, and plan ahead for January and Valentine’s Day while the savings are active.