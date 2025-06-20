Get Your Game On with 20% Off the Retro-Inspired Retropian PowerBoy

Looking to go back in time with some of your favorite gaming classics from yesteryear? Meet the Retropian Color, a pocket-sized handheld that lets you emulate over 20 retro system. Not only does it support over 10,000 classic titles, but it can make enjoying them even easier thanks to its modern tech. And seeing that the holidays are right around the corner, now's the time to lock in one of your own.

If you're a gamer or just know one, you'll be pleasantly surprised with how high-quality this bad boy really is. The unit is just like an old-school Game Boy, but much much better. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS color display so your old favorite games look better than ever before. On top of that, it has a 5,000mAh fast-charging battery and it can take expandable storage in case you want to add more games to it.

And in terms of games, there are tons of options out there that you can add to the Retropian Color. from games throughout multiple eras and time periods, up to 32-bit and everything in between. That means you have tons of different titles to choose from, and all that limits you is your imagination.

Right now, you can get it for just $104, which is a 20% off this handheld game unit's normal price of $130. But act fast, because this deal won't last long. If you're looking for the perfect gift for a gamer or you just want to have a bit of fun with some old games, now's the time to scoop this unit up.