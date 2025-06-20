The holidays are upon us, and that means it's time to start wrapping up your shopping (or starting if you're more of the procrastinating type, but there's no judgement here). And if you have a ton of gamers to buy for, you might need a little help trying to figure out exactly what to get to put a smile on their face. That's why we're here to help out. We've curated a list of some of the best gift options to get you started. All you have to do is look below and start adding to your cart, and you've got Christmas on lock.

Nintendo Switch 2 | Walmart | Target | Amazon The Switch is a massively popular system that has a ton of different games to play for a wide variety of gamers. Whether you know someone who loves to play Mario or prefers to stick to Animal Crossing or Zelda (and more), you can play both new Switch 2 games and old Switch games on the new console. Plus, with new titles like Mario Kart World, it's well worth getting in on the ground floor with the new iteration of Nintendo's fan-favorite handheld.

Nex Playground | Target | Amazon This console may be for video games, but it's all about moving around. It has five games included, with plenty of titles for young gamers to enjoy from Barbie, Peppa Pig, Care Bears, and more. It uses a built-in camera to help players use their body to become the controller, making it like a newer version of the Kinect, and it's great for anyone looking for some active play.

ASUS ROG Ally | Target Take your favorite games on the go with this gaming handheld that does it all. It's essentially a handheld PC that's perfect for playing games that demand a lot of horsepower, so any PC gamer in your life will more than appreciate being able to get their game on while out and about.

Backbone One Phone Controller | Walmart | Amazon If you know anyone who uses their phone to play games often, this tactile controller hooks on to their device. That gives them physical buttons and controls to play with so they can skip the uncomfortable process of playing with the onscreen controls, which aren't always comfortable.

Logitech G502 X Mouse | Logitech | Walmart Every PC gamer needs a mouse, and this one will do the trick nicely. It's super reliable, has a lengthy battery life, and fits great in the hand for ergonomic play that your giftee will be happy to have.

Razer Blackshark V3 Pro Headphones | Razer | Walmart If you know a gamer who likes to play and communicate with others while they're in-game, they'll need a headset, and this one is the perfect option that lasts a long time and has a crystal clear microphone.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova | Amazon This wireless headset is an alternative pick primarily for PlayStation gamers and comes in colors that match the system itself. It also has super comfortable earcups for lengthy play time.

My Arcade Atari | Target Take it back to the old days of gaming with this fun way to check out all the classic Atari games. If you know an old hardcore gamer who appreciates older titles or just want someone to appreciate them, this is the way to go.

Xbox Controller | Walmart | Target Any Xbox player can appreciate a new controller, and this is perfect to fill that need. No one will say no to having an extra.

LEGO Game Boy | LEGO | Target This Game Boy is the perfect tribute to the greatest handheld of all time. You can build your own LEGO with this kit, and some people have even modded them to play real games. The sky's the limit with it, really.

Nintendo Switch Online | Walmart | Target For anyone thinking about playing Switch games online or trying out its online library of free games, this is a necessary buy. Give a useful gift like this one and your giftee will be ridiculously excited.