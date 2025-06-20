Gamers Can Save a Ton on New Gear and Games Over at Woot! This Week

Looking to upgrade some of your gaming gear? Or maybe you're looking for a new title to lose hundreds of hours of your life to? Right now, Woot! has a handful of great gaming deals where you can save on controllers, keyboards, video games, and more.

My Arcade Atari Gamestation Go This handheld retro console brings over 200 classic Atari games from systems like the 2600, 5200, 7800, and arcade right in your hands. It has all the controls you'd need for these retro games, like a trackball and number pad. You can even hook it up to your TV using a simple HDMI setup.

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 This PowerA wireless controller for Nintendo Switch 2 gives you a comfy gamepad experience with Hall Effect sticks (so less drift), motion controls, and two mappable buttons you can set mid-game. It also packs a “C” button for quick GameChat access and up to ~30 hours of battery life — perfect for long sessions with your Switch 2. Plus, it's got a picture of Kirby on it.

Elden Ring Elden Ring is a sprawling, critically acclaimed action RPG set in the hauntingly beautiful Lands Between, where you’ll battle fierce foes, explore massive open-world regions, and uncover deep lore created by FromSoftware and George R. R. Martin. Be prepared to die a lot in one of the coolest open-world games to date.

Razer BlackWidow V4 X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard The BlackWidow V4 X is a solid mechanical keyboard that boosts your battlestation with tactile switches, fully customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and handy macro/media keys — great for gaming and productivity alike. Its sleek design and responsive keys help make every command feel snappy and precise, whether you’re grinding quests or typing up work.

Razer Kitsune All‑Button Optical Arcade Controller This sleek arcade-style controller swaps the traditional joystick for a precise all-button layout with ultra-fast optical switches, giving you lightning-quick inputs and cleaner execution for fighting games on PS5 and PC. Its slim, portable design, removable top plate for custom art, and Chroma RGB lighting help it stand out whether you’re practicing combos at home or heading to a tournament.