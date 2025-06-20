Shopping for gifts during the holidays can be stress-inducing. When trying to find something for all your family, friends, and loved ones, there are a few products that everyone can appreciate. Candles are perfect for this. No one is going to wince at the idea of receiving a lovely-smelling candle. If you're still looking to check off some folks on your holiday shopping list, look no further than the Hotel Collection. The company has a wide range of candles, incense, diffusers, room sprays, and more on sale for Black Friday.

You can select from any of the luxurious scents offered across the Hotel Collection website. If you're worried because the person you're gifting these to has a cat or dog, stop worrying. The candles on offer are pet-safe.

There are plenty of scents you'd expect from luxury candles, like combinations of rose, cedar, jasmine, and more. However, Hotel Collection also has some crazy collaborations with none other than Star Wars and the NBA. Got a friend who wants their living room to smell like the Empire? I don't know why they would, but now they can.

Hotel Collection also has some lovely gift options that extend beyond smells. Wine, bedding, suitcases, and more are all offered and part of the sale. You can save up to 70% for a limited time as we head into Black Friday weekend.