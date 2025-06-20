Logo
Beauty & Health

Committing to Dry January? TribeTokes CBD Products Make for a Fine Alternate at 15% off

Just because we're putting down alcohol for a month doesn't mean we can't relax with the aid of something else.

ByJoe Tilleli
With the new year finally here, many are looking to better themselves through some new year's resolutions. While many folks fall off from their big plans at the end of the month, a select few are counting on that by only committing to one month of betterment. Dry January is a new tradition where heavy drinkers look to put down the bottle for a bit, but that doesn't mean that can't enjoy other vices.

Introducing TribeTokes, a women-owned hemp brand based in NYC, dedicated to creating high-quality, science-backed wellness products designed for mindful relaxation. No more reaching for the bottle of wine that leaves you with a headache the next day. TribeTokes offers terpene-rich, clean-ingredient formulas and carefully crafted cannabinoid profiles to provide relief for everything from stress to sleep problems. Whether you need help winding down or easing the aches and pains that come with the season, TribeTokes has you covered.

CBD Sleep Gummies | TribeTokes

CBD Wellness Gummies | TribeTokes

CBG Tincture: | TribeTokes

TribeTokes has a wide range of CBD and THC products, from gummies that help you sleep to a cream designed for pain relief to pens for dealing with anxiety. This month, TribeTokes is offering 15% off plus a free package of their CBD/CBG tincture ($50 value) with promo code DRYJAN15, you just need to pay for shipping. This is a great way to test out the brand before committing to a full purchase, or to just get some sweet treats to start off 2026 the right way. Whatever vibe you're looking for, TribeTokes has you covered.

Shop TribeTokes




