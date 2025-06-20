At The Inventory, we spend the entire week tracking price drops, researching trending products, and scanning the internet for the biggest savings so you don’t have to. Our editors carefully round up the best deals of the week across tech, home, kitchen, lifestyle, and everyday essentials, highlighting limited-time discounts from the retailers shoppers trust most. Whether you’re hunting for a new gadget, upgrading your home setup, or just looking to save money on things you already plan to buy, our weekly deals roundup makes it easy to spot the biggest bargains in one place.

Sleep Week Sales Coop Sleep Goods | 40% Off Tired? Need to get more sleep? You might want to start by improving the quality of sleep you do get. You can do that easily for Sleep Week with this can’t-miss deal at Coop Sleep Goods. You can get 40% off, so you can make every single night your best night of sleep ever. That’s 40% off almost of all Coop's items. You can save on everything from cozy new pillows to super soft sheets and much more.

Say Goodbye To Sleepless Nights This Spring With 50% Off a New Nectar Mattress Looking to upgrade your sleep setup without breaking the bank? The Nectar Sleep Week Sale is here, with some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on their popular memory foam mattresses and sleep bundles. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in better sleep, these prices make it a particularly compelling moment to take the plunge.

Shop Nectar Rest Easy With 20% Off a SmartGuard Anti-Snore Guard Let’s be honest: nobody actually wants to be the "loud sleeper" in the house, and nobody enjoys waking up feeling like they’ve pulled an all-nighter when they were actually in bed for eight hours. With Sleep Week upon us, it’s the perfect moment to stop "just dealing with it" and finally address the snoring that’s keeping you (and potentially your partner) awake. The SmartGuard Anti-Snore Device isn’t just another gadget; it’s a dentist-designed, FDA-cleared lifesaver that targets the root cause of snoring by gently keeping your airway open. Its "boil-and-bite" technology means you get a custom, comfortable fit right at home—no expensive dental appointments required.

Fashion and Accessory Sales Buy One Get One Free: Both Eyeglasses and Sunglasses Brands Like Versace, Coach, and More at GlassesUSA GlassesUSA.com is offering a limited-time opportunity to save big on eyeglasses, prescription sunglasses, and contact lenses from top designer brands like Versace, Coach, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Coach, Michael Kors, and more. This includes a lucrative buy one get one free deal for both eyeglasses and sunglasses. Just use the code BOGOFREE. It's the perfect excuse to grab some cute new frames before those precious FSA dollars run out in March 15.

Shop GlassesUSA Banana Republic's 40% Off Sale Has Your Spring Fashion Upgrade On Lock Banana Republic is turning up the heat this week with a major sale that’s perfect for anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe ahead of spring. Right now, you can score up to 40% off select styles with through their awesome sale section. From tailored staples to cozy layers, this is one of the brand’s most generous promotions of the season. On the women’s side, you’ll find cozy cashmere pieces, structured blazers, dresses, and everyday essentials that blend polish with comfort. Whether you're building a capsule wardrobe or just hunting for that perfect go-anywhere dress, these markdowns offer easy, elevated picks at a serious discount. The men’s sale is equally stacked, featuring everything from crisp button-downs and polos to soft suiting and casual basics. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on versatile pieces that can carry you from office hours to weekend dinners without missing a beat.

Shop Banana Republic Up to 50% off Running Shoes at Zappos Spring Forward Sale From Brands Like Hoka, New Balance, Brooks & More If you’ve been on the lookout for a new pair of running shoes, now’s a great time to check out the sale at Zappos. The retailer currently has a bunch of popular running styles marked down, with discounts on well-known brands that runners and casual walkers alike swear by. It’s an easy way to snag a quality pair without paying full price. The timing couldn’t be better, either. With spring here and the weather finally warming up, it’s the perfect excuse to lace up and get back outside for a run, jog, or long walk around the neighborhood. A fresh pair of sneakers can make those first miles of the season feel a whole lot better. Whether you're training for a full marathon or a simple 5K, come check out these deals on Hoka, New Balance, Brooks, and more.

Beauty Sales Don't Miss These Steals From the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale Looking to stock up on your favorite beauty products? Maybe you need to top up your dry shampoo or perhaps you want to try a new BB cream. Whatever you're looking for, you're bound to find it at Ulta Beauty during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Each day, you'll find a variety of new deals to grab, with a variety of items to choose from: makeup, skincare, hair care, accessories, and more.

Shop Ulta You Can Score a Olaplex No.4 and No.5 Bundle for 20% Off Today If you have ever stared at your reflection after a long styling session and wondered where your hair’s natural "bounce" went, you are definitely not alone. Whether it is from years of salon highlights, daily heat styling, or just the wear and tear of the elements, our hair takes a lot of hits. This is where the Olaplex No. 4 and No. 5 Bond Maintenance duo steps in, and honestly, it feels more like a therapy session for your strands than a simple shower routine. Unlike traditional products that just coat your hair in heavy waxes to make it look shiny, this combo uses a patented "bond-building" technology to actually repair the broken disulfide bonds deep inside each hair shaft. It’s like structural engineering for your hair, leaving it feeling noticeably stronger, softer, and more resilient after just a single wash.

Outdoors Sales Get Ready for Spring with Walmart’s Patio and Garden Event If you’re starting to think about warmer weather projects, the Walmart Patio and Garden Event should be right up your alley. Whether you're looking to spice up your backyard, get some yard work done, or interact with wildlife, there's plenty to find during this sale event that you'll want to grab while it's on sale. If you're ready to pick up some outdoor goodies at a discount, be sure to head over to Walmart to grab these items and more while they last.

Shop Walmart Columbia's End of Season Sale Is Still Kicking With Up to 50% Off Almost Everything The cold is unfortunately sticking around for a few more days, but spring is on the horizon, and if you love to spend time in the great outdoors, this sale is for you. Columbia has long been synonymous with high-performing outdoor gear and great-looking apparel and accessories, and they’re running a huge end of season sale as we speak. That’s right, you can score some sweet deals on almost everything, without the stress of crowds or sold out items. Get up to 50% off on jackets, shoes, camping gear and more, no promo code needed. Plus, you can snag an extra 15% off your first order when you sign up to be a member (which is 100% free!).

Tech Sales Apple Savings Alert: This 10th Gen iPad Model Is Just $260 Apple fans rejoice, for the Apple iPad 10th Gen is currently on sale, making it just $260. This one is the 2022 model, but it's still one of the best tablets on the market. It has a beautiful liquid retina display, 64GB of memory, is incredibly fast, and even has a powerful 12-megapixel camera. Apple products rarely go on sale, especially their newer models, so if you’ve been thinking about getting an iPad, this is your sign.

See at StackSocial Secure Yourself an iPhone 16E for Just $200 at Total Wireless Ready for a phone upgrade, but don't want to pay upwards of a thousand bucks? Total Wireless is offering an attractive deal to switch carriers and receive a brand new iPhone for not much at all. Right now, you can head over to Total Wireless and get yourself an iPhone 16E for just $200 when purchasing the unlimited 5G+ three-month plan. This works out to as low as $16.63 per month over the course of 24 months. Your choice of coverage range for $40 for the base 5 GB unlimited plan, $55 for the total 5G unlimited plan, and then $65 for the total 5G+ unlimited plan. That latter is the only one that gets your the iPhone 6E for just $200, but it does offer you the fastest and best international coverage Total Wireless has to offer.

See at Total Wirele New Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 & Buds 4 Pro Come With a Free $20 Amazon Gift Card Pre-orders are now open for the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The standard model carries a $180 price tag, while the Pro version lands at $250. A limited promotion through Amazon sweetens the launch: customers who pre-order will receive a $20 Amazon gift card bundled with the earbuds. Samsung says both models deliver richer, more dynamic sound thanks to redesigned internal components, including wider woofers and tweeters. The earbuds support multi-channel 360 audio and up to 24-bit/96kHz playback when paired with compatible Galaxy phones.

Other Great Sales Stop Stressing Over Taxes and Let a TurboTax Pro Take Over for a Flat $150 If tax season stresses you out every year (I'm really feeling it over here), TurboTax is running the best offer of the season to take the entire chore off your plate. Right now, you can file with a TurboTax Expert for a flat $150 with no hidden fees. It covers every tax form, and you’ll see your price upfront before anything begins. You're eligible if a TurboTax expert didn't file for you last year, and you'll have to hurry up a bit. You need to file by March 18 to be able to take advantage of this deal.

See at TurboTax AncestryDNA's Kits Are Up to 65% Off This Spring It's natural to wonder where your ancestors came from, and how long ago they set sail for the New World. But have you also always wanted to know why you like or dislike the taste of a certain food, or why you're very good at one sport but bad at another? The answers lie in your genes and your DNA, and AncestryDNA's Labor Day sale is the key to unlocking that information and more while saving up to 65% off the regular price. Sale prices on AncestryDNA kits and bundles are as low as $34 from now through March 18 .