Stop Stressing Over Taxes and Let a TurboTax Pro Take Over for a Flat $150

If tax season stresses you out every year (I'm really feeling it over here), TurboTax is running the best offer of the season to take the entire chore off your plate. Right now, you can file with a TurboTax Expert for a flat $150 with no hidden fees. It covers every tax form, and you’ll see your price upfront before anything begins. You're eligible if a TurboTax expert didn't file for you last year, and you'll have to hurry up a bit. You need to file by March 31 to be able to take advantage of this deal.

First, you get connected to a dedicated tax expert who understands your situation. You can choose how you want to connect, either online from home or in person at a local office. Once you’re matched, you just hand things over. Upload your documents online or work with your expert in person to collect everything. After that, your expert handles the full preparation of your return.

TurboTax’s Expert Full Service is built to be effortless. You can track progress anytime, ask unlimited questions along the way, and review the completed return together so you understand every detail. Your expert files for you with 100 percent accuracy and audit support guaranteed, so you can feel confident everything is done correctly.

Experts are available nights and weekends, which is a huge help if you work nontraditional hours or need to fit tax prep into a busy schedule. And once tax season is done, you can choose to work with the same expert next year, saving time and giving you someone who already knows your financial picture.

So this tax season, instead of spending hours sorting through paperwork or worrying about what you might miss, you’re delegating to a trusted expert who handles the entire process for a flat fee. It’s a smart option for simple filers, busy professionals, or anyone who prefers peace of mind over DIY stress.