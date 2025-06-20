The Best Stocking Stuffers For Everyone On Your List

The holidays are right around the corner. Have you decided on what to get for everyone on your gift list yet? If not, perhaps the first order of business is choosing something to fill their stockings with. If you're looking for some ideas to get you started, we've got you covered as usual.

Whether you're buying for someone picky or you want to skip the predictable ideas you always gravitate toward, we've got you covered. Check out some of our ideas below and you should be able to get your favorite people some awesome (and practical) gifts to get you going.

Keats & Co Tea Sampler | $12 | The Good Store Give the gift of delicious tea with this fun sampler. It comes with coth caffeinated and caffeine-free options from Keats & Co., with sample teas that you can test before you buy the full size. Plus, you can feel good about buying it because all proceeds to to tuberculosis treatment, which is something to appreciate.

See at The Good Store Sun Basin Soap Stater Kit | $15 | The Good Store Give three different types of Sun Basin Soap scents with this starter kit as well as a pouch to help gently exfoliate while using the soaps. All the profits for these soaps go to aiding maternal healthcare so you can feel good about this gift, too.

See at The Good Store Scratch the Belly Nail Files (Set of 3) | $16 | Uncommon Goods The pet lover in your life will love using these files on their nails, because it looks like you're scratching a pet's fuzzy belly, perfect for both cat and dog lovers.

See at Uncommon Goods Laneige Dreamy Lip Kit | $22 | Amazon These lip masks come in irresistible flavors and hydrate and soften while left on. They're great for beauty lovers or anyone who enjoys a tasty lip treat that gives intensive care capable of beating out what simple ChapStick can do.

See at Amazon Baggu Reusable Tote Bag | $14 | Urban Outfitters If you know someone who likes to carry their own grocery bags to help save the environment or just want to give a practical gift, this Baggu reusable tote is a great choice.

See at Urban Outfitters Noshinku Hand Sanitizer | $9 | Target This eco-friendly hand sanitizer sprays on to lessen mess and smells divine. Toss one in a stocking for anyone who loves to stay hygienic or anyone, really. You never know when you're going to need germ-free hands.

See at Target Waterbear Screen Cleaner | $20 | Waterbear Everyone can use a device to clean off their screens. This one sticks on a phone or device so it won't get lost, and it'll always be around for some easy screen-cleaning at an affordable price.

See at Waterbear Mini Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy | $12 | Amazon For anyone who needs a litle whimsy in their life, this little guy is exactly the same one that waves to you from the highway and wiggles around, only miniature-sized. If that doesn't put a smile on your giftee's face when they open their stocking, nothing will.

See at Amazon La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin | $30 | Amazon These decadent hand lotions are the perfect addition to any set of small giftable stocking items. They come in multiple scents and anyone will feel fancy when slathering them on.

See at Amazon Righteous Felon Jerky Variety Pack | $21 | Amazon This variety pack is a great way for anyone to sample multiple types of jerky or pack snacks to take on the go. Good for anyone who likes jerky or simple, healthy things to nosh on.

See at Amazon Grace & Stella Under Eye Patches | $15 | Amazon If you know someone who's all about skincare, these eye patches are miracle-workers. Perfect for depuffing, waking up, and revitalizing tired eyes. And these days, everyone's tired, so these work for just about anyone.