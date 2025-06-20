Logo
Kitchen

Don’t Miss Macy’s Kitchen Gift Holiday Sale – Up to 50% Off Cookware & Dining

For a limited time, you can save big at Macy's while shopping for kitchen gifts this holiday season.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Macy’s is rolling out some of its best holiday discounts of the season, especially across kitchen and home essentials. Whether you’re shopping for gifts, upgrading your everyday essentials, or treating yourself to a long-awaited appliance, Macy’s is offering deep discounts across top-tier brands. Explore the full lineup of kitchen and dining savings

Suggested Reading

Samsung's 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor Is Officially Under $800
Upgrade Your Workspace With Windows 11 Pro For Just $10
B&H Photo Drops Holiday Deals on SSDs, Streaming, Cameras, Monitors, and Premium Audio

Holiday Kitchen Gift Sales | Macy's

Related Content

Don’t Miss Macy’s Kitchen Gift Holiday Sale – Up to 50% Off Cookware & Dining
Shop Anthropologie for All Your Holiday Decor and Get Up to 30% Off

Breville Barista Express Espresso Maker | 21% off

If you’ve been dreaming of café-quality espresso at home, the Barista Express is a game-changer. With a built-in conical burr grinder and precise extraction controls, it delivers rich, smooth espresso every time. It’s a premium upgrade—and an especially good value during Macy’s holiday sale.

See for $550 at Macy's


Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology | 40% off

This fan-favorite air fryer features two independent baskets so you can cook two foods—at two temps—at the same time. Whether you’re prepping weeknight dinners or holiday party snacks, its six cooking functions make it incredibly versatile.

See for $120 at Macy's


GreenPan Dover Ceramic Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set | 40% off

GreenPan’s ceramic nonstick surface offers easy releasing, fast heating, and a cleaner cooking experience. This 12-piece set is an excellent way to refresh your entire cookware collection with a trusted, eco-conscious brand.

See for $180 at Macy's


Henckels International Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set | 40% off

A good knife set makes all the difference, and this one keeps itself in top condition thanks to built-in sharpeners in the block. Sleek, durable, and reliable, it’s an excellent long-term upgrade for any home cook.

See for $200 at Macy's


Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker | 33% off

The viral Ninja Creami Deluxe is a must-have for dessert lovers. It transforms almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, or milkshake-style treats, giving you endless customization and creative freedom. It’s fun, fast, and makes an excellent holiday gift.

See for $200 at Macy's


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!