Macy’s is rolling out some of its best holiday discounts of the season, especially across kitchen and home essentials. Whether you’re shopping for gifts, upgrading your everyday essentials, or treating yourself to a long-awaited appliance, Macy’s is offering deep discounts across top-tier brands. Explore the full lineup of kitchen and dining savings

Breville Barista Express Espresso Maker | 21% off If you’ve been dreaming of café-quality espresso at home, the Barista Express is a game-changer. With a built-in conical burr grinder and precise extraction controls, it delivers rich, smooth espresso every time. It’s a premium upgrade—and an especially good value during Macy’s holiday sale.

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology | 40% off This fan-favorite air fryer features two independent baskets so you can cook two foods—at two temps—at the same time. Whether you’re prepping weeknight dinners or holiday party snacks, its six cooking functions make it incredibly versatile.

GreenPan Dover Ceramic Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set | 40% off GreenPan’s ceramic nonstick surface offers easy releasing, fast heating, and a cleaner cooking experience. This 12-piece set is an excellent way to refresh your entire cookware collection with a trusted, eco-conscious brand.

Henckels International Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set | 40% off A good knife set makes all the difference, and this one keeps itself in top condition thanks to built-in sharpeners in the block. Sleek, durable, and reliable, it’s an excellent long-term upgrade for any home cook.

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker | 33% off The viral Ninja Creami Deluxe is a must-have for dessert lovers. It transforms almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, or milkshake-style treats, giving you endless customization and creative freedom. It’s fun, fast, and makes an excellent holiday gift.