Score Up to 50% Off Frames, Contacts, and More at GlassesUSA's Black Friday Sale

From designer shades to discount contact lenses, GlassesUSA will have you seeing more clearly this holiday season.

ByBrittany Vincent
GlassesUSA.com is kicking off its Black Friday event with a huge mix of eyewear deals that cover everything from classic designer frames to house brand styles and even contact lenses. If you've been thinking about updating your prescription glasses, grabbing a fresh pair of sunglasses, or stocking up on contacts, this is one of the easiest times of the year to save. Whether you like Ray Ban, Oakley, Versace, or something else, GlassesUSA has a style for everyone and glasses in almost every budget and style.

30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa Del Mary Eyeglasses & Sunglasses | GlassesUSA | Promo Code: SALE30

One of the biggest offers is 30 percent off Ray Ban, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar eyeglasses and sunglasses, which all qualify for free shipping when you use the code SALE30. If you want Ray Ban Meta styles, those get 20 percent off with the code META20.

20% Off Ray-Ban Meta Eyeglasses & Sunglasses + Free Shipping | GlassesUSA | Promo Code: META20

There's also a strong 40 percent off discount on designer frames from brands like Versace and Coach with the code BLACK40. House brand frames are seeing the steepest discount at 50 percent off with basic prescription lenses included when you use BLACK50.

40% Off Designer Eyeglasses and Sunglasses Frames | GlassesUSA | Promo Code: BLACK40

Even contact lens shoppers get a deal with 30 percent off top brands like Dailies, Air Optix, and Acuvue when using CONTACTSNEW30. All of these offers include free shipping, and each code covers a clear range of dates.

50% Off Frames for House Brand Eyeglasses and Sunglasses | GlassesUSA | Promo Code: BLACK50

With so many categories on sale at the same time, this event covers a wide range of needs. You can shop for yourself, buy a gift, or replace multiple items in one go. The codes are easy to remember, the exclusions are clear, and the free shipping ties everything together. If you want to refresh your eyewear collection, this is a simple and affordable way to do it.

