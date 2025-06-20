File for Free With TurboTax When Using the Mobile App

Getting your federal and state taxes in order can feel overwhelming and expensive, but it doesn't have to be in practice.

TurboTax is easy enough to use that you can do it yourself, right on your phone even. The TurboTax Mobile App offers free filing.

Over 100 million people—no matter how complex their tax situation—can file both their federal and state returns completely free using TurboTax's mobile app. That’s $0 for federal and $0 for state, guaranteed, as long as they meet these simple requirements:

So long as you're just now switching over to TurboTax (didn't file with TurboTax last year), start your filing in the mobile app, file before February 28, and stick to the DIY-only products (excluding expert products), then you'll be able to file this year completely free.

There’s an ongoing misconception that services like FreeTaxUSA are entirely free, when in fact they charge for state returns. Last year, TurboTax filed more than twice as many free returns as FreeTaxUSA (based on the total number of federal and state returns filed in Tax Year 2024).

So why not get your filing done this year ahead of schedule? Afterall, it's free.