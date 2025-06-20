Clear the Air in Your Home With Up to 30% Off Alen's Best-Selling Air Purifiers

Alen is running a big lineup of Black Friday and Cyber Week discounts, and if you’ve been looking to upgrade the air quality in your home, this is one of the best times of the year to grab one of their purifiers. These models are designed for different room sizes and needs, so the variety of discounts gives you room to choose what fits your space and still save a decent amount.

The biggest discount is on the Alen 75i, which is one of the brand’s most powerful purifiers. It’s 30 percent off right now, dropping from its regular $799 price to $559.30. That makes it a solid pick if you have a large living room or an open layout that needs strong circulation. The savings are the same on the Alen 45i, which also gets a 30 percent discount. It goes from $429 to $300.30, which is a great price if you want something for a bedroom, playroom, or office.

If you don’t need anything too big, some of the smaller models are on sale as well. The Alen 35i is seeing a 20 percent discount, going from $289 to $231.20. It’s a compact option for medium sized rooms and an easy fit if you want something quieter and more subtle.

There’s also a deal on the Alen FLEX, which gets a flat $100 off. That drops it from $349 to $249, making it one of the more budget friendly options in the lineup during this sale. If you’ve been trying to improve airflow in a high traffic room or you just want something reliable that isn’t too large, the FLEX is a good middle ground.

All of these discounts are running now through December 10, so you get a long window to shop instead of rushing to grab them the same day. But be sure you grab what you're looking for quickly, because these deals won't last for long.