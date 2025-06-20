LEGO’s Cyber Monday Deals: Must-Have Holiday Sets and Collectibles
You can save up to 40% across all the LEGO sets, including sets with Disney, Star Wars, and so much more.
As the holiday season approaches, LEGO is offering some irresistible deals for Cyber Monday. Whether you’re a seasoned builder or looking for the perfect gift, the LEGO Cyber Monday sale has something for everyone. From festive decorations to captivating Star Wars and Disney collectibles, here are some standout deals that you won’t want to miss this year.
LEGO Wreath | 30% off
Celebrate the season with the LEGO Wreath set. This festive set features a beautifully detailed wreath with mistletoe berries, orange slices, and cinnamon sticks, along with vibrant green foliage that can be customized to suit your holiday decor—a delightful addition to any Christmas collection.
LEGO The Insect Collection | 30% off
For nature lovers, the LEGO Insect Collection is an absolute must-have. This set allows builders to create intricately detailed models of some of the world’s most fascinating insects, including a Hercules beetle, a blue morpho butterfly, and a Chinese mantis. Each insect model is highly customizable and poseable.
LEGO The Force of Creativity Book | 40% off
Celebrating 25 years of LEGO Star Wars, The Force of Creativity book is packed with inspiring stories, beautiful photography, and behind-the-scenes interviews with creators at the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. Take a closer look at the passion and artistry behind some of LEGO’s most iconic sets.
LEGO Grogu with Hover Pram | 20% off
The Mandalorian fans can now bring the entire planet's favorite Star Wars character to life. The adorable Grogu, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, is meticulously designed with articulated limbs and a detailed hover pram to float around in
LEGO Magic of Disney | 30% off
This charming set is perfect for Disney fans of all ages, featuring iconic Disney elements such as Simba on Pride Rock, Belle in the Beast's castle, and more. At the center of it all is Mickey Mouse himself in his iconic look from Fantasia, complete with the magic brooms carrying buckets of water.