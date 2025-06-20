As the holiday season approaches, LEGO is offering some irresistible deals for Cyber Monday. Whether you’re a seasoned builder or looking for the perfect gift, the LEGO Cyber Monday sale has something for everyone. From festive decorations to captivating Star Wars and Disney collectibles, here are some standout deals that you won’t want to miss this year.

LEGO Wreath | 30% off Celebrate the season with the LEGO Wreath set. This festive set features a beautifully detailed wreath with mistletoe berries, orange slices, and cinnamon sticks, along with vibrant green foliage that can be customized to suit your holiday decor—a delightful addition to any Christmas collection.

See for $70 at LEGO LEGO The Insect Collection | 30% off For nature lovers, the LEGO Insect Collection is an absolute must-have. This set allows builders to create intricately detailed models of some of the world’s most fascinating insects, including a Hercules beetle, a blue morpho butterfly, and a Chinese mantis. Each insect model is highly customizable and poseable.

See for $56 at LEG LEGO The Force of Creativity Book | 40% off Celebrating 25 years of LEGO Star Wars, The Force of Creativity book is packed with inspiring stories, beautiful photography, and behind-the-scenes interviews with creators at the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. Take a closer look at the passion and artistry behind some of LEGO’s most iconic sets.

See for $90 at LEGO LEGO Grogu with Hover Pram | 20% off The Mandalorian fans can now bring the entire planet's favorite Star Wars character to life. The adorable Grogu, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, is meticulously designed with articulated limbs and a detailed hover pram to float around in

See for $80 at LEGO LEGO Magic of Disney | 30% off This charming set is perfect for Disney fans of all ages, featuring iconic Disney elements such as Simba on Pride Rock, Belle in the Beast's castle, and more. At the center of it all is Mickey Mouse himself in his iconic look from Fantasia, complete with the magic brooms carrying buckets of water.