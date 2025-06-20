Cyber Monday may be over, but B&H Photo is still rolling out some of the best tech deals of the season. Whether you're a professional looking to upgrade your gear, a student gearing up for a new semester, or simply on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift, B&H Photo has you covered with incredible discounts on top-tier computers, accessories, and more. This is the perfect time to grab the latest laptops, powerful storage solutions, and stunning monitors at prices that won’t break the bank.

Lenovo 15.6" IdeaPad Slim 3i Laptop | $300 off Perfect for students or everyday use, the Lenovo 15.6" IdeaPad Slim 3i offers solid performance with its Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It’s lightweight, stylish, and packed with essential features, making it a great option for work, school, or entertainment at an affordable price this Cyber Monday.

See at B&H Photo Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Desktop PC| $800 off If you’re looking for raw desktop power — whether for gaming, content creation, or heavy multitasking — the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is a beast. It packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32 GB DDR5 RAM, a massive 2 TB NVMe SSD, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 16 GB GDDR7 VRAM. That combo makes this PC more than capable of handling modern games at 1440p, intensive video editing, and even AI-enhanced workloads, all while offering room for future upgrades.

See at B&H Photo Apple 14" MacBook Pro with M5 Chip | $200 off The Apple 14" MacBook Pro with the powerful M5 chip is a game-changer for professionals and creatives alike. With up to 64GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage, it’s built for performance, handling everything from video editing to software development with ease. Don’t miss this deal on one of Apple’s most advanced laptops.

See at B&H Photo Samsung 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD | $115 off The Samsung 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD is an essential accessory for anyone needing fast, reliable storage on the go. With speeds up to 1,050 MB/s, this rugged and durable drive is perfect for backing up important files or expanding storage for your laptop or console. Its water-resistant and shockproof design makes it ideal for tough environments, all at a great Cyber Monday price.

See at B&H Photo Dell UltraSharp 32" 4K UHD Monitor | $300 Off Boasting a stunning 3840 x 2160 resolution, this monitor delivers exceptional clarity, vibrant color accuracy, and crisp detail for both professional and personal use. Whether you’re editing photos, watching movies, or multitasking, its sleek design and solid performance make it an ideal addition to any desk.