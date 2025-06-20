Make 2026 Your Most Productive Year Yet With Up To $70 Off reMarkable Paper Tablets
Take control of your productivity with a reMarkable paper tablet that can provably help improve your focus.
Now that we're in the new year, reMarkable is making it easier than ever to start 2026 with focus and clarity. For a limited time, the company is offering $70 off all reMarkable 2 bundles, including both new and refurbished devices.
Designed for deep, distraction-free work, reMarkable paper tablets eliminate notifications, social feeds, and browser clutter. Instead, they provide a calm digital space for writing, reading, reviewing documents, and collaborating. The ablet is particularly well-suited for meetings, document review, and thoughtful planning—helping knowledge workers break free from reactive work cycles. Personally, I find them great for notetaking during my friend group's monthly D&D sessions.
A study led by Dr. Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy found that using a reMarkable tablet can reduce stress by 35%, boost creativity by 25%, and increase focus by 20%. The result is clearer thinking, less stress, and more meaningful work.
The promotion runs from January 4 to 17 and applies to complete bundles only, featuring the reMarkable 2, reMarkable Paper Pro, or the reMarkable Paper Pro Move paired with a Marker or Marker Plus and a folio.