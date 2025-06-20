Make 2026 Your Most Productive Year Yet With Up To $70 Off reMarkable Paper Tablets

Now that we're in the new year, reMarkable is making it easier than ever to start 2026 with focus and clarity. For a limited time, the company is offering $70 off all reMarkable 2 bundles, including both new and refurbished devices.

Designed for deep, distraction-free work, reMarkable paper tablets eliminate notifications, social feeds, and browser clutter. Instead, they provide a calm digital space for writing, reading, reviewing documents, and collaborating. The ablet is particularly well-suited for meetings, document review, and thoughtful planning—helping knowledge workers break free from reactive work cycles. Personally, I find them great for notetaking during my friend group's monthly D&D sessions.

A study led by Dr. Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy found that using a reMarkable tablet can reduce stress by 35%, boost creativity by 25%, and increase focus by 20%. The result is clearer thinking, less stress, and more meaningful work.

The promotion runs from January 4 to 17 and applies to complete bundles only, featuring the reMarkable 2, reMarkable Paper Pro, or the reMarkable Paper Pro Move paired with a Marker or Marker Plus and a folio.