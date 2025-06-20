Get This 65-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for Under $350 and Level Up Your Living Room

If you’ve been wanting a bigger screen for movie nights, gaming, or everyday streaming, you won't want to miss out on this deal we've unearthed at Walmart: the Samsung 65-inch Class Crystal UHD U7900F 4K Smart TV is on sale right now for a fantastic price. It's now just $328, down from its usual price of $429.99, bringing it down to the lowest price we've seen this year.

This TV can replace your living room TV or just about anywhere else in your home. It has crystal clear, vibrant picture quality that makes everything you watch look better.

This TV’s 4K resolution gives you four times the detail of 1080p, which helps movies, shows, and games look clearer and more lifelike. Samsung’s Crystal Processor also enhances color and contrast, so scenes appear bright, crisp, and natural whether you’re watching animated films, big action sequences, or live sports. If you’re upgrading from an older HD set, the difference feels noticeable right away.

The size alone makes it ideal for larger spaces. A 65-inch screen brings a cinematic feel to your living room, and it’s also great for console gaming since the bigger display gives you more immersion without needing to sit close. Even everyday streaming apps look fantastic at this scale.

If it's time for an upgrade, high tail it to Walmart and pick up this TV today. You'll absolutely love your larger screen.