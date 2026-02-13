Steal This 2025 iPad 11 With Wi-Fi and Cellular for Just $360

If there was a guessing game on the price of this certified refurbished 2025 iPad 11 that comes with both Wi-Fi and cellular connections, like The Price Is Right, odds are the winner would be that one clever contestant who guesses $1 in the hopes everyone else guesses too high. You'd have to be borderline psychic to know that you could score a current-version iPad for just $360, but that's the actual retail price right now at StackSocial while their 27% off deal is in effect.

There's even a bonus deal attached to this one — StackSocial is also selling the Apple Pencil Pro 2 in white or black for $30 to pair with this iPad. Double down on both deals and you're the proud owner of a current-gen iPad and its OEM stylus for under $400. From there the possibilities are virtually limitless, because the iPad 11 comes with the A16 chip for exceptional speed and multi-app performance, and if you add the Apple Pencil Pro 2, your iPad 11 becomes an outstanding device for note-taking, drawing, painting, photo editing, and more.

This is a Grade A refurbished iPad 11, meaning it has been subjected to rigorous testing by StackSocial to ensure it performs like brand-new and is free of screen scratches and screen burn. That's well worth the $140 discount currently being offered at StackSocial on this iPad, but it's also likely to sell out quickly, so do not sleep on this one.