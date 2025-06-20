Yes, You Can Get a Pair of Apple AirPods 4 for Just $99 Right Now

Need a new pair of headphones? Already using an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook? You're way past due for a pair of Apple AirPods 4. They're a solid pick for wireless earbuds that give you great sound, easy connectivity with Apple devices, and a comfortable design. And if you don't want to pay an arm and a leg for them, you can get them for sale right now on Amazon.

Head over to Amazon to get the Apple AirPods 4 for just $99, down from their usual price of $129. That’s a savings of $30 and about 23 percent off. Keep in mind that these are the model that do not feature active noise cancellation (ANC), however, and are instead standard. That doesn't make them any less deserving of your time, though.

First of all, they're super easy to pair. Take them out of the case, and they pair instantly with your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. They also switch super quickly between devices logged into the same Apple ID, which makes them feel natural if you use multiple Apple products throughout your day.

The sound is great, of course. You get clear highs, solid mids, and enough punch in the lower range to make playlists sound like you're right in the recording booth without being overwhelming. Audio performance also feels consistent whether you’re listening to music, watching videos, or on a FaceTime call.

Battery life is reliable too, so you can listen all day long at work without having to recharge. You’ll get several hours of listening on a single charge, and the charging case holds additional power so you can top them up multiple times before needing to plug in.

If you're ready to lock in a pair, do it fast. This deal won't last for long.