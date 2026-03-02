Working remote is a great perk, but can be rather limiting. Trying to be productive on a single 16-inch screen as opposed to using a multiple large monitor set up feels like trying to drive a car with those blinders they put on horses in races. A good laptop screen extended will allow you to stay just as productive working from a local coffee shop as you would be working from your desk.

KYY has a triple monitor laptop extender that can completely change up the way you get work done on the go for the better. It's normally sold for $35o but is currently 35% off. That brings the price down from $350 to $228.

This screen extended can connect to the back of your laptop, adding tow 15.6-inch displays to either side of your laptop. Each have a full 1080p resolution and create a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It folds up when you're done so you can stay just as portable as when bringing solely your laptop when traveling.

