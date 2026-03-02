Logo
Kinja Deals

Triple Your On the Go Productivity With This Laptop Screen Extender, 35% off

KYY has a portable monitor that adds a 1080 screen to either side of your laptop screen to give you more flexibility on the go.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Working remote is a great perk, but can be rather limiting. Trying to be productive on a single 16-inch screen as opposed to using a multiple large monitor set up feels like trying to drive a car with those blinders they put on horses in races. A good laptop screen extended will allow you to stay just as productive working from a local coffee shop as you would be working from your desk.

Suggested Reading

This 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Makes Work Easy, And It's 87% Off
Best Deals of the Day: Lululemon, Microsoft Office, Atari Gamestation Go, Growband Pro, Laptop Screen Extender & More
Yes, You Can Get a Pair of Apple AirPods 4 for Just $99 Right Now

KYY 15.6" Laptop Screen Extender | 35% off | Amazon

Related Content

Triple Your On the Go Productivity With This Laptop Screen Extender, 35% off
Keep Everything Charged on the Go With 25% off Anker's Prime Power Bank

KYY has a triple monitor laptop extender that can completely change up the way you get work done on the go for the better. It's normally sold for $35o but is currently 35% off. That brings the price down from $350 to $228.

This screen extended can connect to the back of your laptop, adding tow 15.6-inch displays to either side of your laptop. Each have a full 1080p resolution and create a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It folds up when you're done so you can stay just as portable as when bringing solely your laptop when traveling.

See at Amazon

Note: The Inventory may receive commission generated by this article.

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!