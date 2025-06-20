If you’ve been wanting a better way to display family photos without dealing with bright screens or constant charging, Aura’s newest frame is a great (and significant) upgrade. The brand is best known for its connected digital frames, but this model stands out because it uses e-ink technology instead of a traditional display. It looks more like a printed photograph than a tablet screen, which makes it easier on the eyes and much more energy efficient.

E-ink is the same type of display tech found in popular e-readers, and one of its biggest advantages is that it doesn’t have a harsh backlight. That means no glare, no blue light, and no bright glow in dark rooms.

Since e-ink only uses power when the image changes, the frame takes up much less energy than a traditional digital display. You can leave it on all day and it barely draws power. Plus, it doesn't get hot so it's always cool to the touch.

The connected Aura app lets you upload photos instantly, invite family members to contribute images, and rotate through albums easily. That way you don't have to be the only one curating images when you've got a ton to share.

If you’ve been wanting a digital frame that’s gentler on the eyes, blends seamlessly with decor, and barely uses energy, Aura’s e-ink model is a great choice. Grab yours today and see how it changes the way you interact with your photos.