Life Is Good's 40% Off Sale Can Help You Start the Year Feeling Comfy and Positive

Life really is Good with these awesome 40% off deals on some of the cutest tees, sweatshirts and accessories around.

ByBrittany Vincent
Life Is Good is known for soft fabrics, easygoing designs, and clothes that feel good the moment you put them on. Right now, the brand is offering up to 40% off select styles, making it a great time to refresh your wardrobe with pieces that are comfortable, versatile, and built for everyday wear. If your goal for the new year includes feeling more relaxed, dressing with less effort, or simply adding clothes you actually reach for, this sale is worth a look.

Up to 40% Off Men’s Picks | Life is Good
Up to 40% Off Women’s Picks | Life is Good

Life Is Good’s men and women's collections focus on comfort first, with graphics and colors that feel upbeat without trying too hard. Choose from a wide variety of T-shirts, tops, hoodies, sweatshirts, sweats, and tons of other basics that you'll go back to over and over again.

The sale also includes a wide range of sizes and styles for both men and women, so this is also a good opportunity to shop for basics, gifts, or replacement favorites. Since inventory can change quickly during sales, you should check it out sooner to make sure you can get everything you're looking for before it sells out.

Life is definitely good, and even better when you can save big like this on a great brand.

