If you’ve been on the lookout for a new pair of running shoes, now’s a great time to check out the sale at Zappos. The retailer currently has a bunch of popular running styles marked down, with discounts on well-known brands that runners and casual walkers alike swear by. It’s an easy way to snag a quality pair without paying full price.

The timing couldn’t be better, either. With spring here and the weather finally warming up, it’s the perfect excuse to lace up and get back outside for a run, jog, or long walk around the neighborhood. A fresh pair of sneakers can make those first miles of the season feel a whole lot better. Whether you're training for a full marathon or a simple 5K, come check out these deals on Hoka, New Balance, Brooks, and more.

Hoka Clifton 10 | 20% off The Hoka Clifton 10 is a go-to pick for everyday runs thanks to its ultra-light cushioning and smooth ride. A breathable jacquard knit upper keeps your feet cool, while the MetaRocker midsole helps you roll naturally from heel to toe. It’s plush, supportive, and comfy enough for everything from long miles to casual walks.

On Cloudrunner 2 | 25% off The On Cloudrunner 2 is designed to feel supportive and comfortable on every run. It combines CloudTec cushioning with a Helion superfoam midsole to absorb impact while still giving you a little energy return with each step. A plush tongue and reinforced heel help lock your foot in place for a stable, easy ride.

New Balance 327 | 19% off The New Balance 327 blends retro style with everyday comfort, making it more of a lifestyle sneaker than a hardcore running shoe. It features a lightweight build with a cushioned midsole and a grippy rubber outsole that wraps up the heel for a vintage-inspired look. The oversized “N” logo and suede-mesh upper give it that classic New Balance vibe that pairs well with just about anything.

Brooks Glycerin 22 | 30% off The Brooks Glycerin 22 is all about plush comfort for long runs or long days on your feet. Its updated DNA Tuned cushioning uses dual-cell technology to deliver a soft landing in the heel and a more responsive feel in the forefoot. Add in a breathable knit upper and solid traction, and you’ve got a super smooth, supportive ride. ([EatingWell][3])

Nike V2K Run | 16% off The Nike V2K Run brings early-2000s running style back with a modern comfort upgrade. It combines breathable mesh with layered metallic details and a chunky midsole that feels lightweight and cushioned underfoot. The result is a sporty, retro sneaker that looks just as good with casual outfits as it does on a walk or quick workout.