Formula 1 is back, kicking off with the Chinese Grand Prix coming up this weekend. There are new drivers, new teams, and even new rules coming into the 2026 season. You can get yourself hyped up over at the F1 Store. Right now, you can save an additional 20% on some clearance items. Just use the code SAVE20 at checkout.

The clearance catalogue has a wide range of shirts, hoodies, hats, and other accessories. Get yourself a standard F1 logo sweatshirt, or sport one of your favorite team's gear from a couple of years ago that the site still has in stock. You can even get way way way ahead of your next ugly sweater party come the end-of-year holidays. All the novelty Christmas jumpers featuring F1 favorites are in the clearance bucket.

Now is a great time for any Formula 1 fan on a budget to pick up some merchandise they've had their eyes on.