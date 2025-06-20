Keeping a full lineup of gadgets powered through a long day takes planning. Phones, laptops, tablets, and earbuds all seem to compete for the same outlet, especially when traveling. A high-capacity power bank eases that pressure, and the Anker Prime power bank is drawing attention thanks to a steep discount at Amazon. The unit usually lists for $220, but a 25% price cut drops it to $171, trimming $59 off the regular cost.

Inside sits a 26,250mAh battery capable of handling extended sessions away from a wall charger. That reserve can deliver roughly 12 hours of video streaming on a 13-inch iPad Pro or more than four days of playback on an iPhone 17 Pro.

Despite the large battery, portability remains reasonable. The device stands a little over six inches tall and weighs just over a pound, sliding easily into a backpack or carry-on. Three onboard ports—two USB-C and one USB-A—support charging multiple devices at once.

Output reaches 300W in total, with up to 140W available through a single USB-C connection. A 16-inch MacBook Pro can reach 50% in under 30 minutes. Built-in ActiveShield 4.0 temperature monitoring and an LED status display add practical peace of mind.