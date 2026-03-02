The Bose SoundLink Micro stands out in a crowded field of portable speakers, and its current 23% discount makes it even more appealing. Available now for $99, down from $129, this compact speaker delivers premium sound in a body small enough to clip onto a backpack or slip into a jacket pocket.

Designed for life on the move, the Bose SoundLink Micro is built to handle the elements. Its rugged exterior resists shocks, rust, water, and dust, so it’s ready for beach days, hikes, or backyard gatherings. The integrated strap makes it easy to secure to a bike handle, belt loop, or cooler handle without fuss.

Size doesn’t limit performance. The speaker produces crisp, balanced audio with surprisingly deep bass for its footprint. Through the Bose app, listeners can fine-tune EQ settings by adjusting bass, treble, and mids, manage volume, and set shortcuts for quick control.

A full charge delivers up to 12 hours of listening time, enough for an all-day outing. Bluetooth connectivity remains stable up to 30 feet away. Pair two speakers in Stereo Mode for left-right separation or Party Mode for bigger, room-filling sound. Five color options are available, including a bold Petal Pink pattern that distinctly makes me think of Ice Breakers Sours. I want to lick it, but would not advise you do the same.