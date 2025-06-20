Get 3 Years of Online Piano Lessons for Less Than $2 per Month

Piano lessons are notoriously expensive, as many parents will confirm. Fair enough, because having the proficiency to play the piano well enough to teach it to others is a very specialized skill. But you can bypass the expensive lessons and go from absolute beginner to skilled, confident player for less than $2 per month when you go to StackSocial and buy a 3-year subscription to flowkey's piano learning app for just $70. This limited-time price is 87% below the suggested retail price of $579, and it's good for three years of full access to flowkey's content. There are also 1-year ($50) and 5-year ($100) subscriptions available at StackSocial.

flowkey's Classic Plan gives you all the tools you need to become a proficient piano player even if you've never even tried it before. You learn technique, how to read sheet music, and other key piano skills, with over 1,500 songs to learn and master. flowkey's teaching methods are interactive, as the app can hear you play and give you real-time feedback. Slow-motion video helps you really see how the instructors' hands move on the key, and the loop function keeps you on the same section until you've truly mastered it and are ready for the next challenge.

flowkey works on browsers for PC and Mac, and also iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones and tablets, and Windows tablets. (Amazon Fire tablets are not supported.) The $70 StackSocial sale price breaks down to less than $2 per month over the three years of your subscription, so you learn much more for far less and you're able to do it in your own time with full access to flowkey.