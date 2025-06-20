You Could Be 1 Year and $100 Away From Mastering the Guitar
Get an all-access pass to thousands of videos and hundreds of Fret Zealot's innovative courses for the guitar, ukulele, or bass at StackSocial.
A year of nearly limitless learning on the guitar, bass, or ukulele is just $100 at StackSocial.
Admit it, you've been quietly air-guitaring along with your favorite songs for years now. That qualifies you as being guitar-curious, so what's stopped you from learning how to play the real thing? Two best guesses are time and money, but when you go to StackSocial to buy a one-year all-access pass to Fret Zealot's guitar courses, with thousands of videos and hundreds of courses teaching you the guitar, bass, or ukulele, it's only $99, and the courses are yours for a solid year to learn at your own pace and on your own time. A year of Fret Zealot's all-access pass normally sells for $180, but StackSocial's offering it now at a dramatically discounted rate of 44% off.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
Fret Zealot says all you need is 10 minutes of lessons per day to be playing real songs on a real stringed instrument within weeks. There's no prior experience needed, as Fret Zealot's offerings range from the 30-Day Beginner Challenge to advanced lessons based on the playing of masters like B.B. King, Eddie Van Halen, and John Mayer. Rock, blues, metal, and country lessons are available, along with teachings for the bass and the ukulele.
Fret Zealot offers an optional but highly innovative method with an on-guitar LED fretboard that interactively shows you where to place your fingers. The LED fretboard is sold separately, and it's not necessary for the courses offered with this all-access pass. Start your year of guided lessons at your own pace, accessible via browser or on iOS or Android smartphones or tablets, for just $99 with an all-access pass to Fret Zealot.