Snag an HP Intel Desktop for Nearly Half Its Regular Price

Anyone looking for a sturdy, solid-performer desktop PC that checks off all the boxes for a reliable everyday computer should take a look at this StackSocial certified-refurbished deal. The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 mini PC, preloaded with Windows 11 Pro, Intel Core i5-10500T processor, and fast 512GB SSD, is cut nearly in half in price from $640 all the way down to just $330 , with keyboard and mouse included. All you need is a monitor and a small empty space on your desktop.

This certified refurbished 2020 PC isn't going to win in a footrace against a souped-up brand-new deskt0p or laptop, but it will most definitely win in the all-important pricing department while still getting the fast boot-up, smooth app operation, and online performance you need for everyday tasks. With Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, an Intel processor that can hit speeds of up to 2.4GHz, and numerous expansion ports including support for dual monitors, the HP EliteDesk 800 G6 mini PC is a solid buy that will perform for years, well worth the $330 price during this StackSocial deal.