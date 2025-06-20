Eliminate Pixelated Pics and Logos with Super Vectorizer Pro
Save 83% and convert blocky bitmap images into easily scalable vector art for graphics, logos, and more.
Pixelated images are so 1995. Super Vectorizer Pro banishes them forever.
Getting the right images is crucial for websites, logos, and illustrations. A blown-out pixelated logo or picture screams "amateur hour," but sometimes it seems all but impossible to scale the image you like to the size you need without having that happen. Those images need to be converted to vectorized images for easy editing and scaling in fine detail, and a lifetime subscription to Super Vectorizer Pro for Mac and Windows is just $20 right now at StackSocial – an 83% price drop from the suggested $120.
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Transforming standard bitmap images into editable, scalable vector graphics is a super-simple drag-and-drop operation with Super Vectorizer Pro. It outputs the new image in the format of your choice, including Ai, SVG, DXF, and PDF, and offers adjustable tracing settings for full control over the final result. A clean vector graphic is also essential if you're creating merchandise with your logo, and paying to have it converted when you order your merch can be a stiff extra cost. One $20 lifetime subscription to Super Vectorizer Pro gives you the power to create your own images, logos, and illustrations without requiring advanced or even intermediate graphic-arts knowledge or experience.