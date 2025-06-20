The Theragun Relief Is At Its Lowest Price Ever

We’ve all been there: you wake up with a mysterious kink in your neck, or maybe your lower back is staging a protest after a long day at your desk. Lucky for you, the Theragun Relief is currently sitting at its lowest price ever, just $100. It’s the perfect “treat yourself” moment that your muscles will actually thank you for.

Theragun Relief Massage Gun | $100 | Therabody | Amazon | Best Buy

What makes the Relief model so special? While some massage guns feel like they’re trying to jackhammer your muscles into submission, the Relief is designed for, well, relief. It’s Therabody’s most user-friendly and gentle device, featuring a 10mm percussion depth that’s perfect for those who prefer a soothing, effective massage over an intense workout recovery. It’s incredibly lightweight and features that iconic patented triangle grip, which is a total game-changer for reaching those awkward spots between your shoulder blades without needing to be a contortionist.

The setup is as simple as it gets: one button, three speeds, and three specialized attachments to target exactly where it hurts. You get the Standard Ball for general use, the Dampener for tender areas near bones, and the Thumb attachment which is an absolute dream for digging into stubborn knots in your lower back. Plus, it’s whisper-quiet, so you can actually work out a cramp while catching up on your favorite show without having to crank the volume up to 100.

Deals on premium wellness tech like this don't usually hang around for long, especially when they hit a "lowest price" milestone. Whether you’re looking to improve your sleep by relaxing before bed or just want to stop living with that constant shoulder tension, the Theragun Relief is the easiest way to bring professional-grade wellness into your living room. Grab it while the price is right—your body (and your wallet) will be glad you did.