Electric razors have earned a loyal following for good reason. For many people, traditional blades can leave skin red and irritated, especially around sensitive areas like the neck. An electric razor offers a smoother experience, delivering a close shave while helping reduce razor burn and post-shave discomfort.

Not sure where to look to find a good one? Well, right now is the Braun Series 9 Pro+, currently available at an 21% discount. As one of Braun’s bestselling models, it’s a strong choice for anyone ready to upgrade their grooming routine.

The Braun Series 9 Pro+ is fully waterproof, so it’s suitable for both wet and dry shaving. It comes as a complete kit, including a charger, cable, cleaning brush, cleaning cartridge, and a travel case. The travel case contains a built-in battery that can charge the razor while it’s stored. That means up to six weeks of use without needing to plug in.

The set's included pre-shave ProComfort Head helps to lift your hair for a closer shave than just getting right to shaving, allowing you to get a closer shave without the irritaiton.