Logo
Mobile Devices

Secure Yourself an iPhone 16E for Just $200 at Total Wireless

Total Wireless is offering an iPhone 16E for just $200 with the total 5G+ unlimited plan for a limited time.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Ready for a phone upgrade, but don't want to pay upwards of a thousand bucks? Total Wireless is offering an attractive deal to switch carriers and receive a brand new iPhone for not much at all.

Suggested Reading

Rest Easy With 20% Off SmartGuard – The FDA Approved Anti-Snore Mouthpiece
Samsung's Q Series Sound System Just Dropped By 58%
Score Three Months of Free Tunes With Amazon Music's Prime Day Deal

iPhone 16E | $200 | Total Wireless

Related Content

Samsung's Latest Frame TV Is Under $850 Today
Amazon's Big Spring Sale Is Here: These Are the Best Deals for Under $100

Right now, you can head over to Total Wireless and get yourself an iPhone 16E for just $200 when purchasing the unlimited 5G+ three-month plan. This works out to as low as $16.63 per month over the course of 24 months.

Your choice of coverage range for $40 for the base 5 GB unlimited plan, $55 for the total 5G unlimited plan, and then $65 for the total 5G+ unlimited plan. That latter is the only one that gets your the iPhone 6E for just $200, but it does offer you the fastest and best international coverage Total Wireless has to offer.

This offer is only available through April 15 of this year or while supplies last and it's limited to two devices per account.

See at Total Wireless


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!