Ready for a phone upgrade, but don't want to pay upwards of a thousand bucks? Total Wireless is offering an attractive deal to switch carriers and receive a brand new iPhone for not much at all.

Right now, you can head over to Total Wireless and get yourself an iPhone 16E for just $200 when purchasing the unlimited 5G+ three-month plan. This works out to as low as $16.63 per month over the course of 24 months.

Your choice of coverage range for $40 for the base 5 GB unlimited plan, $55 for the total 5G unlimited plan, and then $65 for the total 5G+ unlimited plan. That latter is the only one that gets your the iPhone 6E for just $200, but it does offer you the fastest and best international coverage Total Wireless has to offer.

This offer is only available through April 15 of this year or while supplies last and it's limited to two devices per account.