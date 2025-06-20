Long hours at a desk can take a toll on your health, especially when most of the day is spent sitting. Adding more movement to your routine doesn’t have to mean blocking off time for the gym. The Sperax Walking Pad offers a simple way to stay active while answering emails or joining virtual meetings.

Right now, you can find the Spearax Walking Pad at Amazon for 35% off. The discount drops the price from $230 to $150, saving you $80. For a compact treadmill designed to fit under a desk, that’s a notable deal.

The walking pad supports speeds between 0.2 and 3.8 mph and can handle users up to 350 pounds. An LED display tracks calories burned, speed, time, and distance in real time. After your session, slide it under a couch or bed for easy storage. A built-in five-minute vibration mode even helps soothe tired muscles at the end of the day.