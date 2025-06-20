I don't know about you, but I always get the best sleep when I'm at a hotel. The pillows just feel better. They stay cool on both sides and are the perfect medium between soft and firm.

Well, you don't have to stuff your hotel pillows into your bag in order to get the same level of comfort in your own bed at home. Right now, you can save 48% on a set of two Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows. The pair normally sells for $80, but the discount has briefly brought them down to just $42—saving you $38.

These pillows are sized for both full and queen beds. They are perfect for back, stomach, and side sleepers alike. They're made from a super breathable, high-quality Down Alternative Fill for maximum comfort. Plus, the whole pillow is machine washable.