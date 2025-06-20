Deep winter is prime time for carving fresh lines and chasing powder with friends. Capturing every turn is easier than ever, especially with gear from GoPro leading the charge. The GoPro Hero13 Black, typically priced at $430, is now available for $330—a 23% discount that leaves an extra $100 in your pocket for lift tickets or après-ski.

Few brands define a category the way GoPro does. Its name has become synonymous with compact, mount-anywhere action cameras built to handle serious punishment. The Hero13 Black continues that legacy with a rugged, waterproof design rated to 33 feet straight out of the box, ready for snowy peaks or underwater dives.

HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization keeps footage steady across choppy terrain, while 5.3K video delivers striking clarity with dramatically more detail than 1080p. It also captures 27MP photos and pairs seamlessly with the GoPro app for easy framing and sharing.