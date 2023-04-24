The Best Home Gifts for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is on its way. Do you have any idea what you’re going to get your mom? We’ve gathered the best overall Mother’s Day gifts and have put together some great picks that are both under $50 and under $100, but what about goodies for moms who love stuff that they can dress up their home with? We’ve got you covered there, too. Check out our favorite picks for the moms who want the coolest living space possible.



A scented home is a happy home. And if Mom has already tried all those useless scented oils that stop working after two weeks or wants something a little more dependable than room sprays and candles, there’s always this high-class diffuser. The Vitruvi Move can be picked up and put anywhere in the home. Plus, it can run 4 hours and 8 hours all on its own. Gift Mom some great essential oils and let her go to town with this thing, which she can just drop back on its charging pad when it needs a boost.



If Mom is always hustling and bustling in the kitchen, chances are she’d appreciate some new goodies to whip up her meals with. She might have her eye on a Le Creuset piece, but this Mueller Dutch oven is a great alternative and works like a charm. She can stew, boil, braise, bake, slow cook, sear, sauté, and deep fry her way into those enormous family meals she’s famous for. Choose from fire engine red or a bold blue and she’ll be able to make veritable feasts in her kitchen with ease.



Help mom kick around the house in some of the fuzziest, most comfy slippers around. These Ugg Scuffita slippers come in a variety of colors, but most importantly, they’re like walking on air. With sheepskin lining and dyed sheep fur, they offer the same comfort as a pair of Ugg boots, but in slipper form. Mom probably works hard around the house, so give her something that can help give her tired feet a break.

Clean air is a necessity for anyone who wants a neat home. It’s also just nice to be able to relax in a house where the air has been thoroughly filtered if possible. Give Mom the gift of clean air with this Levoit Air Purifier. It covers up to 1095 square feet, removes 99.97% of dust, smoke, mold, and pollen, and it’s perfect for anyone who has pets or allergens. Help Mom breathe easier with this bad boy and throw in a filter for good measure for a great Mother’s Day gift.



If Mom is the type who loves her Starbucks runs, help her make a delicious cup of Joe at home. The Nespresso Vertuo can make a variety of delicious drinks with just one press. Using special Vertuo capsules, there’s no measuring required, just a single touch and Mom can enjoy tasty drinks in minutes. She’ll save money and time, because all you need to do is refill the water tank and descale from time to time, and this espresso maker is good for the foreseeable future.



Give Mom an elegant way to look back on some of her favorite memories. The Anna Bella Digital Picture Frame comes in a variety of sizes and can be loaded with plenty of photos and videos. Just 16GB and 128GB of optional storage can hold up to 40,000 photos with zero subscription fees. Plus, photos can loop on a timer as a slideshow, the frame can zoom and crop, go into sleep mode on its own. It’ll even automatically rotate images. This way Mom won’t have to decide which photos she wants to display because she can have them all at once.



Does Mom like to curl up with a cozy blanket when she’s not up and about? Give her one of the coziest throws you can find with the Bedsure Faux Fur Blanket. It comes in a wide variety of colors and it’s reversible, with shaggy plus on one size and sherpa on the other. It’s lightweight yet super warm, and can be tossed in the washer when it’s time to be cleaned. Mom is sure to love having a big, luxurious blanket to wrap up in at the end of the day.



Who doesn’t love a good, old-fashioned bubble bath? Help Mom kick hers up a notch so she can relax in true, bubbly bliss with the Conair Portable Bath Spa. It creates plenty of bubbles in any standard-sized tub as well as three spa settings. There’s even a relaxing massage mode to help dissipate the day’s worries. Just stick it to the tub with its suction cups and adjustable neck, and help Mom feel like she’s in an expensive hot tub, living it up on vacation, every time it’s time to scrub up. Self-care is important, and Mom needs to take some time for herself, y’all.

