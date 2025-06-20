Get a Head Start on Back to School Shopping at Amazon and Save Up to 40%
Save big on backpacks, tech, calculators, and other school essentials, with deals starting at under $5.
Your kids' least-favorite time of year is coming sooner than you think — we're talking Back to School season, when you load them back onto the big yellow bus and get back a little time and sanity in your day. But you have to send them back fully supplied and ready, and that's where Amazon's Back to School Sale comes in. Deals start at under $5, and there is an entire section where you can find discounts of 40% and up.
You can find everything your kids need to start the new school year off on the right foot at Amazon's Back to School Sale, from pencils and pens to calculators and tech supplies. There's a wide selection of clothes for boys and girls, and don't forget the 40% off deals where you'll find backpacks, lunch containers, insulated water bottles, and much more. Deals start at under $5 at Amazon's Back to School sale — get an early jump on the school year!