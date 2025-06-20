Take 30% Off Your Entire Urban Outfitters Haul — Yes, Even Home Goods

If you're in the mood to refresh your wardrobe or give your space a serious style upgrade, now’s the time to hit checkout. Urban Outfitters is offering a rare 30% off your entire haul — no minimums, no weird exclusions, and yes, this includes home decor, apartment essentials, and cozy staples for fall. Whether you’ve been eyeing a statement mirror, a plush duvet set, or a trendy new lamp, this is your chance to save big across the board.

Urban doesn’t usually go this generous with sitewide discounts, and this offer is especially great if you’ve been building a wishlist. You can bundle a few high-ticket items (hello, velvet sofas and mid-century nightstands) and instantly knock hundreds off your total, or stock up on smaller essentials like kitchen accessories, plant stands, and bathroom upgrades. It all qualifies.

And if fashion’s more your vibe, the same 30% discount applies across their clothing section. Grab some elevated basics, that TikTok-famous hoodie, or fall denim before sizes start selling out.

Everything is available online, so you can browse both the full lifestyle catalog and all available home deals in one go. Just make sure to shop through the exclusive links below to activate the deal automatically at checkout. There's no code required — just add to cart and the discount will apply.