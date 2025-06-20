We're in the thick of Prime Day right now. While we wonder why Amazon hasn't started calling this four-day summer savings event something else like "Prime Week" or "Prime Days," we've decided to scour the deep and dark pages of the sale in search of the strangest, most confusing products we could find that have been discounted.

Come peruse our top nine selections in no particular order below, and please share what weird stuff you've come across during your shopping in the comments

I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story (Hardcover) Starting off strong with a lovely little picture book for children. It follows a young dung beetle named dougie who just loves stuffing his cheeks full of poop. It was apparently picked up by Paramount to be adapted into a feature film, so you can pick it up now and be one of those fans who go around saying, "the source material is better." The hardcover is 52% off. for Prime Day.

See for $10 at Amazon Rubik's Cube Handbag We came across a lot of funky handbags part of the Prime Day sale, but this was my favorite. It's a dang Rubik's cube. You can even choose between two versions of the bag—one mixed and one solved. Both are 20% off.

See for $18 at Amazon 12-Piece Insect in Resin Collection Folks, I tried my best to find a Prime Day deal on live bugs, but to no avail. I can confirm that you can indeed purchase live bugs from Amazon, but none of the sellers are participating in the sales event. The closest thing I could find are these cool bugs encased in resin. You get 12 of them—including cool little guys like beetles, flies, and scorpions—and right now they're 18% off.

See for $20 at Amazon 2-Person Indoor Sauna What could be more luxurious than you're own personal sauna? This spacious double-panel hemlock wood indoor spa is exactly what you need for your one-bedroom apartment. It's down 19% for Prime Day.

See for $1,935 at Amazon Hot Dog and Bun Toaster This retro toaster is designed specifically for glizzy lovers, able to cook two dogs and two buns at a time. It comes with a set of mini tongs too. Prime Day has brought it down in price by 33%.

See for $20 at Amazon Cherry-Shaped Toilet Brush Liven up your bathroom with a little bit of color. This toilet brush is modeled to look like a cherry. You'll have yourself a fun little laugh as you scrape away the streaks from your bowl. The bristles seem sturdy, so it'll get the job done. Plus, right now it's 25% off.

See for $15 at Amazon JLab Fruity Pebbles Earbuds JLab makes some pretty decent-quality earbuds at super reasonable prices. They do come in a variety of fun colors, but this takes it to the next level. I guess I missed when they announced they're collaboration with Post cereal, as this one is branded with Fred Flintstone's favorite breakfast. Amazon has it for 46% off this Prime Day.

See for $19 at Amazon Bagel Guillotine Okay, I'm from Long Island, and I can confirm that at least here, this is not a weird thing to own. This makes the list simply because I never knew what it was called. I mean, I thought just a bagel slicer, but no. This here is a bagel guillotine, according to Amazon. Except it doesn't let heads roll. It lets bread roll. Or maybe it lets rolls spread. Whatever, anyway, it's 33% off.

See for $16 at Amazon Ronald Reagan Life-Size Cardboard Cutout Well, now. This certainly is something. If you have found yourself in dire need of *checks notes* a cardboard cutout of Ronald Reagan, then you've come to the right place, I suppose. Amazon has this 74-inch standee of this former president discounted 15% for Prime Day.