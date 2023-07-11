The Top Home Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Everyone knows Amazon puts out some of their lowest prices ever on top selling products during Prime Day, and 2023's deals are no exception. One of the standout categories for Amazon Prime Day are their home sales, where they have steep discounts on all things furniture, smart home, kitchen, decor, patio/garden, and more. No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon’s got a deal for you - and with so many to choose from, we’ve tried to make selecting them a bit easier by curating a Prime Day top home deals list our favorites below.
Top Home Deals
- SELLOUT RISK: 30% off the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner (save $38)
- 30% off plus $20 off coupon TINECO Cordless Vacuum (save $140)
- 30% off the TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment (save $32)
- 57% off DEWALT Tools (save $80)
- 33% off Braun Men’s Electric Shaver (save $100)
- 28% off iRobot Roomba 694 (save $75)
- 22% off ToTo Bidet (save $90)
- 50% off Anker Portable Power Station (save $700)
- 24% off BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner (save $100)
- 25% off Ring Video Doorbell (save $50)
- 50% off Blink Outdoor Camera (save $50)
- 20% off NOCO Boost Plus Jump Starter (save $25)
- 20% off LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet (save $12)
- 20% off LEGO Bonsai Tree (save $10)
- 20% off LEGO X-Wing Fighter (save $10)
- 15% off Levoit Air Purifier (save $15)
- 11% off LEGO Back to the Future Set (save $21)
- 11% off Smartmi Air Purifier and filters (save $53)
- 40% off Ninja Mega Kitchen System (save $80)
- 40% off Polk Audio Signa S2 Sound Bar and Subwoofer (save $100)
Top Kitchen Deals
- 50% off YETI Coolers and Drinkware
- 46% off Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4-quart Air Fryer Oven (save $60)
- 30% off GreenLife’s Retro-Inspired Cookware Sets (save $36)
- 30% off GreenPan NonStick Cookware (save $55)
- 23% off Ninja Air Fryer (save $30)
- 58% off Snap N Strain Pot Strainer (save $17)
- 32% off Philips Automatic Espresso Machine (save $198)
- 27% off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (save $200)
- 20% off Breville Smart Oven (save $70)
- 32% off the Essential KitchenAid Stand Mixer (save $120)
- 5% off GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker (save $33)
- 30% off Stasher Reusable Storage Bags (save $13)
Top Fitness Deals
- 40% off Adjustable Dumbbells (save $218)
- 39% off Adjustable Weights Kettlebell Set (save $70)
- 25% off plus clip $150 off coupon Niceday Elliptical Machine (save $350)
- 20% off plus clip $100 off coupon Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine (save $263)
- 50% off Toloco Massage Gun (save $40)
Other Sales: