Samsung's Premier Gaming OLED TV Dropped By As Much As 46%

Samsung is one of the biggest names in the smart TV business, and you can’t go wrong with the Samsung S95D OLED TV. This is designed from the ground up for gamers to get the most out of their current-gen consoles. If you’ve got the PS5 Pro, you’ll be welcomed to 144Hz for crisp and clear gameplay. The TV uses HDMI 2.1 ports, which are what’s recommended for current-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The TV can also automatically optimize for gaming, reducing lag by switching to auto-low latency mode. Samsung also has a game ba,r which you can display on-screen for real-time data like FPS and latency. FreeSync Premium Pro and VRR support help prevent screen-tearing so your game is always running smoothly.

The Samsung S95D OLED TV is currently going for as much as $2,100 off, depending on which size you choose.

55" Class OLED S95D | $1,900 | 27% off | Samsung

65" Class OLED S95D | $2,300 | 32% off | Samsung

77" Class OLED S95D | $2,500 | 46% off | Samsung

One of the standout features when it comes to buying a Samsung TV is the new Samsung Gaming Hub. With it, you’ll be able to stream games from the cloud directly to your TV, thanks to Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, as well as a few other not-as-well-known services. Game Pass alone on your TV is a miracle. With this TV, you can play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered without even owning a gaming console — you just need a controller. Hop into the all-new Doom: The Dark Ages which released only this month. All for just the price of your subscription.