Save Big on Top Gaming Gear from Walmart Now: Score Headsets, Laptops, Desktops & More

Ready to level up your setup? Walmart is bringing serious firepower to your battlestation with hundreds in savings on some of the most trusted names in PC gaming. Whether you’re building from scratch or upgrading your core components, this collection has you covered, from immersive audio to high-performance machines that keep up with your every move.

Walmart Gaming Gear Sale | Walmart

Get in the zone with the Corsair HS55 Wireless Core Gaming Headset, offering both Bluetooth and wireless audio for seamless play across PC, PS5, PS4, and mobile. For those chasing high FPS and buttery-smooth performance, the MSI Thin 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop delivers with an Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM—all wrapped in a sleek, portable design.

And if it’s raw power you’re after, the OMEN 16L Gaming Desktop is ready to dominate. Packed with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a lightning-fast 1TB SSD, it’s built for next-gen titles and intense multitasking without breaking a sweat.

Advertisement

Explore the full lineup on Walmart’s ESL Intel Esports landing page and score major discounts on the gear you need to stay competitive—no promo code required. From headsets to full systems, it’s all designed to keep you in the game and ahead of the curve.