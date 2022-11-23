Toto Washlet Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat | $434 | 44% Off | Amazon

Look, this bestselling bidet has ... pretty much everything you want from a toilet seat. It’s got a heated seat, a deodorizer. A remote control (yeah!), and a design that allows for no splash-back when in use. You can adjust the water spray, pressure, and the wand itself for the perfect angle. The wand even conceals itself when not in use, to keep itself clean. It’s all ... really impressive and high-tech bidet stuff, and will leave you feeling refreshed, and with the money you’d spend on a dozen extra rolls of toilet paper in your pocket. Toto’s Washlet Bidet fits most toilets, and is a sleek-looking shape. You’ll probably want to grab this while it’s 44% off for Black Friday.

