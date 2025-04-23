Sip, Socialize, and Savor With Cornbread Hemp's THC Seltzers

The leaps and bounds that buying weed has made since my college years are astounding. You can just enter a credit card and have THC products delivered to your door. And the new kinds of products are just as impressive. We have drinkable THC now, that’s crazy.

Cornbread THC Seltzers | 15% off First Order | Cornbread Hemp

Meet Cornbread Hemp’s brand-new THC Seltzers—a refreshing, low-calorie way to kick back without alcohol. Each are thoughtfully crafted to deliver the perfect buzz with 5mg of pure hemp-derived THC. Whether you’re unwinding after work, catching up with friends, or simply looking for a better way to relax, these seltzers are your go-to choice for smooth sipping and light relaxation.

Choose from four different flavors that actually sound pretty tasty: Blueberry Breeze, Raspberry Limeade, Salted Watermelon, and Peach Iced Tea. The effects are fast-acting—just about 15-20 minutes—and each can is only 30 calories.

Advertisement

Right now, you can subscribe and save 20% on your Cornbread Hemp orders. Additionally, first-time customers get 15% off their first order.