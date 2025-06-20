Logo
Play Countless Retro Games on Thing Gaming Handheld for $54 off

Game on the go with this portable console containing games from all your favorite consoles your dad used to play.

ByJoe Tilleli
Relive your golden years of playing your Game Boy on the bus ride to school. Back then, maybe you'd take one or two games out with you to play. But today, you can choose between over 10,000.

This Retropian retro gaming handheld can emulate retro games from all the consoles of yesteryear, ranging across the NES, Super Nintendo, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo 64.

Not enough? Well, how about all the SEGA consoles, the first PlayStation, arcade systems like MAME and Neo Geo, multiple Atari systems, the TurboGrafx-16, the Commodore 64, and even more?

Retropian Retro Handheld Gaming Console | $75 | StackSocial

This gaming handheld includes the full button layout you need to support all these games with its XYBA button layout, two analog sticks, a d-pad, and four trigger buttons. It's got a six-hour battery life, two-player support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It charges over USB-C, and has dual stereo speakers.

For a limited time, you can grab this retro gaming handheld for 41% off. It normally goes for $129, so now you only have to pay $75. Save yourself $54.

See for $75 at StackSocial


